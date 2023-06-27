AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,476,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 699,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.85.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 85.91% and a negative net margin of 286.16%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
