AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Up 4.9%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 1,476,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 699,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.85.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 85.91% and a negative net margin of 286.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 425,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 260,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,076,005 shares during the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

