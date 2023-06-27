AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a jun 23 dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,305,000 after acquiring an additional 461,079 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

