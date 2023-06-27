AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on July 17th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

