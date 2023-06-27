Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.97. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 716,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

