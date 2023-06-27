Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lessened by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $223.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.49. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

