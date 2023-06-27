Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Aleafia Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc operates as a cannabis health and wellness products and services company in Canada and internationally. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

