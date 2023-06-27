Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Shares Up 20%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 104,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

