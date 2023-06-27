Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Alico has raised its dividend payment by an average of 79.1% annually over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alico to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of Alico

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.74). Alico had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Alico will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 218.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 263.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 112.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alico by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.