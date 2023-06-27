Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Up 4.4%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.43. 51,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 290,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Insider Activity

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

