Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $66,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 72,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,251. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

