Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,895. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

