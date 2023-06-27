Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 8.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,778. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.86. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $220.50 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.