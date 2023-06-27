Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.16. 41,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 243,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $77,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock worth $296,240. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,879,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after buying an additional 139,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 659,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

