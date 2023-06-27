AlphaTime Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ATMCU)

AlphaTime Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 28th. AlphaTime Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMCU opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Get AlphaTime Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of AlphaTime Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMCU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AlphaTime Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.