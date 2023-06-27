Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 5.5%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 390,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,273,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $892.80 million, a P/E ratio of -274.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,427,291.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $221,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,834,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,427,291.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,017,261 shares in the company, valued at $21,532,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock worth $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares worth $1,497,500. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 134.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

