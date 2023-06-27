American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.86. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

