Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 237.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,099.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 862,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

