Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $186.34 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.06.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 69.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.