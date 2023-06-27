Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $25.32

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

DraftKings stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $26.65.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

