Analysts Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $4,141.38

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,141.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.0 %

FERG opened at $150.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

