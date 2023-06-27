Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.