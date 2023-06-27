Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

