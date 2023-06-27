Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,107,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,541 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $29.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Arconic by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.