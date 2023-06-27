Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002717 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,885,362 coins and its circulating supply is 173,886,150 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

