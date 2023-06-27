Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 301,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 227,813 shares.The stock last traded at $163.79 and had previously closed at $162.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.40.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.47.

Insider Activity

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

