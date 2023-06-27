Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0474

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $73.59 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

