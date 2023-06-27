AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 21,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

