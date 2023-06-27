AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the first quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 21,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.