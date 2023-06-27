Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

PJAN stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

