Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $212.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

