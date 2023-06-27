Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,807,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,752,000 after purchasing an additional 368,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VPL opened at $68.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

