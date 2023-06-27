Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

