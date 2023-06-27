Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

