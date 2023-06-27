Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,082 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8,235.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after buying an additional 165,284 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,287,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

