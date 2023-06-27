Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

