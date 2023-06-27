Audius 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.82 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $196.40 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

