AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $158.71

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.71 and last traded at $157.97, with a volume of 120754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.17.

Several research analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares in the company, valued at $754,135,960.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $13,465,034.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,767 shares of company stock worth $53,359,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

