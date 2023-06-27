Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $135.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.33 or 0.00043380 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,929,518 coins and its circulating supply is 345,210,068 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

