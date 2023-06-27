Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

