Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 373.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $408.99. 470,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.80 and a 200-day moving average of $402.44. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

