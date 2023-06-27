Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $32.26 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.1 %

TXN traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.36. 1,026,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

