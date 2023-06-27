Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 256,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 139,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. 4,133,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,085,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

