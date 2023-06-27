Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,137 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,137 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,337. The company has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

