Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.41

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 505235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.60.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.83.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.