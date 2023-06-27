Barclays Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.35 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

