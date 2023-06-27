Barclays Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.61.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.35 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $174.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after buying an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.