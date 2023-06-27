Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $482.93. 437,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,265. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

