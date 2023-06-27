BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHP Group stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

