Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Biocept Price Performance

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.28 on Friday. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $755,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 235.66% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of ($10.29) million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

