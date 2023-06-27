Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.52 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $232.61 or 0.00755382 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.52 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 120.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,776.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00123949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,432,744 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.