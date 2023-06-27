Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0712 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $37,384.20 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00133748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013297 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

